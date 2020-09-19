Montgomery County officials denounce hate speech directed at County Health Officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council and County Executive issued a statement Thursday, denouncing the harassment and hate speech being directed at County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles for his work during the current pandemic.

Dr. Gayles has been the Chief of the County’s Public Health Services since 2017 and has recently been the target of racist and homophobic statements.

“Hate has no place in our inclusive community,” the staement reads. “We denounce all forms of hate speech and harassment. Montgomery county residents and public employees should be free to go about their daily lives and conduct their work without the fear of hate speech and harassment.”

The statement continues saying dr. Gayles has consistently followed the latest scientific data and they support him moving forward.