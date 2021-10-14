Montgomery County officials concerned about proposed redistricting maps

A Maryland state flag waves near the state house on the morning of the first day of the state’s 2020 legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The redistricting debate continues in Maryland as some Montgomery County leaders are concerned about what they call “drastic changes” on the proposed maps.

Delegate David moon represents Silver Spring and Takoma Park and says this proposed map combining Bethesda, Takoma Park, Rockville, and Silver Spring makes it one-super “Dem district.” Moon says based on new population data, redistricting was necessary, but this kind of map could shift the balance of power in elections.

“I think it’s quite concerning because you don’t want to be over concentrating voters from diverse backgrounds, so that they’re impacting fewer elections and races than they otherwise might,” said Moon.

There will be more upcoming public hearings, so residents can comment before the maps are locked in. The votes will start taking place in December.