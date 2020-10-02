Montgomery County officials briefed on upcoming election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council was briefed Thursday on preparations for November’s election.

The Council’s questions varied, covering everything from the location of ballot boxes to the safety procedures in place for both the voters and the poll workers.

“It is my hope that after today’s briefing, our residents will feel as confident as we do in our democratic system,” Councilmember Nancy Navarro said. “And the measures being taken to ensure that every vote is counted and every voter is as safe as possible.”

Councilmember Evan Glass said the county should take proper steps to prepare for the 283,000 residents who have requested mail in ballots.

“We know that demand is huge and we have to ensure that our capacity to safely process all of those ballots,” Glass said. “That should be our number one priority.”

One thing made clear is anyone voting in person should expect longer lines and longer waits.

“The lines will move, but the lines will be long and we should all expect that the lines will be long,” Deputy Election Director Alysoun McLaughlin said. “Because of the rate at which we are going to be able to move voters through the process, and because of the distancing required for safety.”

Election officials said masks will be provided and required to vote inside, and if a voter refuses to wear a mask, they will only be allowed to cast a vote outside of the polling center.

