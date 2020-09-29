Montgomery County offers free, 24 hour emergency mental health services

If you’re in need of help, call the center by phone at 240-777-4000

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As Mental Health Awareness Week is approaching, Montgomery County is reminding residents they are available for those who may need help.

The county offers free emergency mental health services, which are available 24 hours a day. Since the pandemic, the call center has seen a 30% uptick in calls for help. The county works with the mental health organization Everymind, to provide services all year round for residents in need. The council passed a $395,000 budget to fund the organization and $590,000 to the Mobile Crisis Team, which provides emergency evaluations for individuals experiencing mental health distress.

Dorne Hill of the Montgomery County Crisis Center said, “Please call us. We always answer the phone, 24-7, or come in and see us. I think because of the pandemic, a lot of people have been concerned or think we’re closed, and we have not.”

Mental Illness Awareness Week starts Sunday, October 4th. If you’re in need of help, call the center by phone at 240-777-4000.