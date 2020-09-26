Montgomery County offers bike safety training weekends

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and the Department of Recreation are offering free bike training courses at multiple locations across the county.

Every participant will receive a free bike helmet for their participation and instructors will be on site to go over the best practices for bike safety.

“For example: helmet fitting, ABC checks (air, brakes and chain), also learning about the rules of the road,” MCDOT Planning Specialist Duwan Morris said. “Our simple purpose is to really educate children as they navigate our roads on their bikes to ride them safely.”

The next trainings are on October 3 and 4, but participants must register at ActiveMontgomery.org for attendance.

According to the National Safety Council, the number of deaths from bicycle incidents in the U.S. increased 29 percent over an eight-year period, from nearly 800 in 2010 to over one thousand in 2017.