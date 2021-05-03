Montgomery County offering walk-up vaccinations in Germantown on Monday

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s mass vaccination site in Germantown is offering walk-up Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on Monday, May 3.

Montgomery County’s official Twitter account says the Montgomery College Germantown site is offering walk-up appointments for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

As of 8 o’clock Monday morning, there were several dozen timed appointment slots available. You can sign up for a timed appointment slot for Monday here.

The FDA and CDC recently paused the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns surrounding several cases of rare blood clotting issues in women who had received the shot. The FDA and CDC have not linked the vaccine to those issues. Those federal agencies have since lifted the pause and deemed the J&J vaccine safe for use.