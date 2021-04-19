Montgomery County offering $59 million in rent relief to local tenants

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County says it has already provided $16 million in aid to its tenant population during the pandemic, and now leaders say they’re rolling out another $59 million in relief funding for renters.

If you’re in need of assistance, officials say you might qualify for up to $12,000 in aid to go toward paying your rent for the last 15 months. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker says he wants residents to feel comfortable seeking out aid if they need it.

“COVID-19 has created a public health and economic crisis that has hit all of us, but our tenants have been severely, disproportionately impacted. Now more than ever, tenants are struggling to keep up with rent and are in dire need of assistance. It’s a massive problem, so these funds could not have come at a better time,” said Hucker in a briefing Monday morning.

The American Rescue Plan helped to make this third phase of relief possible, with “$31 million coming to the county from the federal government and $28 million coming from the state to the county,” Hucker said.

County officials say around 14,000 Montgomery County residents have had some kind of eviction paperwork filed against them, with thousands more at risk.

You can find the link to apply for Montgomery County’s rent relief program here. County residents without internet access can call 311 to get the process started.