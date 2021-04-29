Montgomery County names winners in Climate Change art contest

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County announced that they have selected 13 winners for their first Climate Change Art Contest.

This contest asked county residents to submit works of art that connect climate change to their everyday lives.

Adriana Hochberg helped coordinate the county’s Climate Action Plan and said the art contest helps make the concept of climate change relevant and engaging.

“People’s eyes can glaze over, and so we were looking for ways to make the climate action plan more engaging with residents,” she said. “Something that people would look forward to picking up and read.”

13 winners were selected after receiving over 200 submissions. 20-year-old Lillian Weisburger is one of the winners for a song cover of “Inspired” by Miley Cyrus.

“She starts the song off by singing about how the bees are dying and how without the trees we won’t have any oxygen,” Weisburger said. “… She had so much emotion in that song and so I really wanted to cover it.”