Montgomery County moves to phase two reopening, removes mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County, Maryland is officially in phase two of reopening after the CDC reported 60 percent of the county’s residents as at least partially vaccinated on Monday.

The second phase of the county’s vaccination-based approach to reopening allows most businesses to reopen to 75 percent capacity.

Read the full Board of Health Regulation here

County leaders also voted Tuesday to remove the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents; unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents are expected to mask up for at least another 10 days.

“We want to get more people [vaccinated] so we can open up more things and get to a sense of normalcy; and not open up too fully, recklessly, or quickly that we set ourselves up for potential cases as we open up more throughout the summer,” said the county’s chief health officer Dr. Travis Gayles.



Montgomery County is set to fully reopen next Friday, May 28 at 6 a.m. Businesses will be allowed to reopen at 100 percent capacity.