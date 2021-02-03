Montgomery County moves through vaccines for older residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders say providers are moving as quickly as they can when it comes to vaccinating the county’s older population against COVID-19.

Across nursing homes, county clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and other venues, 20,606 residents who are 75 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, said Dr. Earl Stoddard, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Citing state and local data, he says over half of those came just last week, with 11,000 doses administered to people over 75 in the county.

“If we’re doing 11,000 75-year-olds a week, and we estimate there are 73,000 of them, and we’ve done 21,000 already, that’s four more weeks. If we get more doses we will go faster. If the doses don’t increase, we will not go faster. If more doses go to places that are not prioritizing 75-year-olds… all of those things impact the rate at which we move through that list,” said Stoddard in a Wednesday afternoon briefing.



As of today, providers in Montgomery County have administered over 84,000 total doses of the vaccine across all age ranges.