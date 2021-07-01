Montgomery County minimum wage increases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Every year since 2017 the minimum wage has increased on July 1st and now some workers in Montgomery County will see bigger paychecks.

The new minimum is $15 an hour for companies with at least 51 employees, and $13.25 for employers with 50 or fewer employees. Smaller companies with 10 or fewer employees, are required to pay 13 dollars hourly.

While this is a big step in the right direction– county executive Marc Elrich recognizes it still isn’t enough.

“We’re talking about how great a thing this is, we have to remember its really good compared to the rest of the country, its probably great,” said Elrich. “Compared to what people need? Not quite there and we need to think about it”

Employees age 18 and under, working under 20 hours per week, are exempt from this rate. Employees under 18 years of age must earn at least 85 percent of the state minimum wage rate.