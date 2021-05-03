Montgomery County mass vaccination site allows self-scheduling for appointments

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials have seen high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery County, with thousands of pre-registered residents waiting on appointments. A new shift in scheduling may make it easier for Montgomery County residents to get vaccinated at the Germantown site.

This week, the county opened up thousands of appointment slots open for Pfizer vaccinations in Germantown. You can schedule one yourself, no invitation needed.

This new model expands access for most of Montgomery County, but health officials say equitable distribution is still top of mind.

“We are still mindful of the digital divide, and that access is still a problem for some folks. Standing up a regionalized approach is going to make it easier for people to gain access,” said Dr. Raymond Crowel of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The county offered walk-up vaccinations for several hours in Germantown on Monday and officials say they are hoping to offer more consistent walk-up opportunities in the future.

“We will offer walk-up appointments to supplement whatever is leftover from those appointments. There are about 1,200 appointments a day,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Keep in mind, the county’s new reopening plan relies on vaccination rates to continue moving forward. The next restriction rollbacks will automatically start when the county hits 60 percent partial vaccination among adults, meaning they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The county currently reports about 53 percent of its adult population as partially vaccinated.