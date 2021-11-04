Montgomery County mask mandate won’t be reinstated based on new data

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The mask mandate was expected to return next week, but based on new COVID-19 data, the county is again an area of moderate transmission.

Soon after the mandate was first lifted on Oct. 28, the county re-entered substantial transmission. If the county remained an area of substantial transmission through Friday, the mandate would have been reinstated on Nov. 9. On Thursday, COVID transmission dropped back down to moderate.

Just this week, the county council — acting as the board of health — amended the regulation, changing it to require seven straight days of substantial transmission for the mandate to be reinstated. Montgomery County Acting Health Officer Dr. Bridgers says they are still waiting for case rate data from the CDC that will tell the county how to move forward.

“Once we’ve hit that 7th day I will notify council again,” said Bridgers. “If we move onto the on-ramp, which is the 7 day notification period, we’ll move into substantial transmission, and start the proverbial clock again.”

This cycle will continue until 85 percent of the county is vaccinated which includes those 5 to 11-year-olds who began to get their shots in arms Thursday.