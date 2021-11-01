Montgomery County mask mandate could soon be reinstated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County did away with its mask mandate last Thursday. Just as it lifted local health metrics changed, and officials had to start planning to bring the mandate back.

The mask mandate lifted after seven days of moderate transmission in the county, but just two days later, the county jumped back into substantial transmission. Under current legislation, that means the mask mandate goes back into effect, but local lawmakers are looking to potentially change that guidance before the mandate takes effect again.

If the new plan doesn’t pass, the mask mandate goes back into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 3. If the new plan does pass, and the trend of substantial transmission continues through the week, the soonest the mask mandate would go back in effect is next Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The council/Board of Health’s new plan would require seven consecutive days of substantial transmission before the mask mandate takes effect again, and later, seven consecutive days of moderate transmission before the mandate would lift again.

Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz hopes the new order provides more stability.

