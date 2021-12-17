Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for rape

Kantor plead guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for drugging and raping a woman back in 2019.

Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense.

According to court documents, Kantor slipped a roofie into the victim’s drink at Clyde’s in Chevy Chase. At the time of the rape, he was already a registered sex offender for minor sex abuse and burglary charges in 2004. A Montgomery County Circuit judge sentenced Kantor to 50 years, suspending all but 20 years.

The state’s attorney says this sentence will hopefully “Bringmuch deserved peace to the victims who bravely shared their stories so that the defendant would not be able to hurt anyone else.”