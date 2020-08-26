Montgomery County man sentenced to 30 years for home invasion at music recording studio

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was sentenced to 30 years for an attempted murder and a home invasion at a music recording studio in Montgomery County back in 2018.

Officials say 46-year-old Jermo Watson was convicted of multiple counts of armed robbery, assault, and the use of a firearm. On February 9th, 2018, officers responded to a home invasion on the 17,000 block of Lindstorm Court in Gaithersburg. Court documents show Watson and his friends ambushed and robbed five victims at gunpoint for marijuana. During the home invasion, Watson shot one of the victims in the leg.

The State’s Attorney’s Office comments on the judge’s decision. Ramon Korionoff of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said, “This is an important sentence because five victims were violated that night. They were there in a home recording studio, and Jermo Watson ended up assaulting and robbing those individuals.”

Watson will be eligible for parole after five years.