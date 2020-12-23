Montgomery County man charged with human trafficking, sexual solicitation of minor

MCPD is concerned there are more victims, asks for public assistance.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested and charged a man who reportedly invited a minor to pay for sexual activity with a child through the internet.

Police say Tony Quintanilla, 33, was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and human trafficking.

Social media site MeetMe.com contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) about a suspected child exploitation on November 27, police said.

MeetMe shared information with NCMEC about Quintanilla and chat logs of conversations the he had with a minor.

Police say Quintanilla used MeetMe to invite a minor to travel to Maryland and engage in sexual acts with a child that Quintanilla knows for money.

Police say NMEC provided the information to Montgomery County Police – Child Exploitation detectives, who launched an investigation. Quintanilla was arrested November 28, a day after MeetMe’s report.

Quintanilla is being held without bond.

Police say Quintanilla has been living with numerous families in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village areas recently, and they are concerned that there may be additional victims of trafficking or exploitation.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about additional victims, or information about families that Quintanilla may have been staying with, to call the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400.