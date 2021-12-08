Montgomery County makes changes to alcohol policy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services made some changes to their Highly Allocated product policy, also known as HAL, which is a policy that guarantees customers and license holders across the county have equal access to rare alcoholic items such as sought-after bourbons and whiskies.

Officials said that beginning Saturday, Dec. 11, residents will be able to buy HAL services on a first-come, first-served basis on the second Saturday of each month.

Residents will be able to purchase a bottle of two distinct items, for a total of two bottles per customer each day.

Officials from the Alcohol Beverage Services say they will publish a list of available HAL goods as well as the locations where they will be sold on its website.

Customers can see the items up to two days ahead of time, but in order to ensure fairness, residents will not be able to place items on hold.

Kathie Durbin, director of Alcohol Beverage Services, stated:

ABS is dedicated to giving our customers access to the most special and rare products in an equitable way. The HAL policy gives everyone a fair chance to purchase these prized release.

Officials from the Alcohol Beverage Services also stated: