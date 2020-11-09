Montgomery County looks to make plastic straw ban bill more equitable

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Lawmakers in Montgomery County are working to make a bill to ban plastic straws more accommodating, with disability rights in mind.

The Montgomery County Council first introduced a bill that would ban plastic straws in the county back in July.

Now, the council’s Transportation and Environment Committee is taking another look at the legislation and adding provisions that allow for access to plastic straws for those who request them for a medical or disability-related reason. The bill wouldn’t require the individual to prove or disclose their reason for the request.

“The act of reprogramming our society to not automatically give out straws is gonna be what makes this ultimately successful. We don’t want to pry into people’s health situations,” said councilmember and T&E Committee member Evan Glass.

The council has not yet announced a date for a vote on this bill.