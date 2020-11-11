Montgomery County looks to confront racism, bias in schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Board of Education is taking a closer look at racism and bias in public schools.

This week the school system approved an anti-racism system-wide audit that will cost the school system over $450,000. MCPS says the audit gives school leaders a chance to examine practices, systems, and policies and their impacts on opportunities and outcomes for students.

MCPS has been gathering data on hate and bias in schools, and hopes the audit can show them how to move forward.

“A part of that is really looking at how do we not just be reactive when a problem comes up around hate and bias in a school, but how do we measure the temperature of that school to make sure it is a temperature that is inclusive of representing the needs and value of what everyone brings to that school building,” said Monifa McKnight, MCPS Deputy Superintendent.



MCPS awarded the $450,000 contract for the audit to a Bethesda-based company.