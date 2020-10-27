Montgomery County looks to close distance learning gaps

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Distance learning has been tough on parents, educators, and students, but Montgomery County says the move to online instruction has been harder on some populations.

The Montgomery County Council is pushing for funding to offset disparities in Black, brown, and low-income communities by creating Educational Enrichment and Equity Hubs for students. If approved, $1.8 million would go to the Greater Washington Community Children’s Opportunity Fund to ramp up before, during and after-school care during distance learning.

“Some of our children, primarily of color and of lower socioeconomic status, are disconnected and need additional support. Some parents just aren’t equipped to be able to do it,” said councilmember Craig Rice.

The council will vote on whether or not they will approve the funding on November 10.