Montgomery County leaders to condemn hate against Asian-Americans; resolution passed

More than 500 hate crimes against Asian-Americans were committed in 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Leaders across the nation have joined in solidarity to condemn hate against Asian-Americans. On Friday, a resolution was passed to combat harassment and acts of violence against Asian Americans in Montgomery County.

An Asian American and Pacific Islander unity event was held in the wake of the tragic shooting that left 8 people dead in Atlanta. Many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have expressed concern about their safety because of xenophobic rhetoric associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data shows since last year, hate crimes and a surge in violent attacks have gone up nearly 150 percent across the country. Montgomery County Police have reported 10 hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders last year.

Stop AAPI hate released a new report recording nearly 3,800 Anti-Asian hate incidents between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2021, more than 500 of these incidents occurred this year.