Montgomery County leaders focus on early care & education

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Studies show about 70% of children are not quite ready to start kindergarten, however education leaders in Montgomery County are working to lower that number.

Montgomery College is working with county leaders to discuss the importance of early education and how to improve its overall quality in the county. The county has invested in early education to get students off to a better start from Pre-K education to college.

Last year officials unveiled a new four-year action plan to help break down barriers by expanding child care options for infants. In addition, the state received $9 million in federal funds to enhance education for students 0-5. Officials believe early care and education are important to ensure today’s workers are productive.

“Accessible ECE is an equity issue, it’s a social justice issue, and an economic issue,” said Dr. Derionne Pollard, Montgomery College, president.

The county has already added 600 slots for family childcare.