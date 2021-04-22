Montgomery County leaders discuss climate goals for Earth Day

One goal is to reduce carbon footprint significantly by 2030

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Back in 2017, Montgomery County declared a climate emergency with a promise to meet a number of climate goals, but since then, many advocates are saying it’s just not enough.

Major climate change policies are now in effect as Montgomery County leaders have made promises to improve the environment. Many are well aware it’s like a trickle-down effect when talking about climate change, but everyone has to pitch in for a healthy environment.

Director of Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection Adam Ortiz said, “Buildings like this, the environment is an all-hands-on-deck enterprise.”

The Glen Manor Condominiums in Silver Spring has financed energy efficiency, a program run by the county to save energy, and it’s just another step in meeting their goals.

County Executive Marc Elrich stated, “Reusing it and making it sustainable for the long term.”

The county’s efforts to combat climate change include tackling traffic congestion by adding rapid public transportation, electric school buses, and solar panel programs.

“We need everybody’s help from small everyday actions, like using reusable bags and recycling, to building retrofits like this,” Ortiz said.

Advocates have been asking for a revised plan to reduce county greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in less than six years, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Montgomery County leaders say they are working to get back on track to reduce their carbon footprint significantly by 2030. That’s less than 10 years.