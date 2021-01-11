Montgomery County launches virtual information room for public to review and respond to the draft climate action plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is asking for the community to review and respond to its draft climate action plan.

Montgomery County launched a virtual information room for residents to view their strategic plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan outlines how the county will achieve its climate goals while building a healthy, equitable, and resilient community. The virtual information room is interactive that allows users to engage with plan materials such as climate actions and vulnerability maps.

Their goal is for greenhouse gas to be cut by 80% by 2027 and 100% by 2035. The county is asking that those who take part leave feedback by completing a quick survey.