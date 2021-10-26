Montgomery County launches electronic case management system

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many aspects of society have moved online. Iif you’re an attorney in Montgomery County, electronic filing is now mandatory for attorneys representing clients in civil and criminal cases in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, and in the District Court in Montgomery County.

According to the Maryland Judiciary, Montgomery County is the latest jurisdiction to implement the Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) case management system. This process aims to make case filing more convenient for attorneys.

“The Maryland Judiciary continues to improve access to justice through its technology infrastructure and provide innovative ways to serve the public,” said Judge Joseph M. Getty, chief judge of the Court of Appeals of Maryland. “I commend the judges, court staff, and Judicial Information Systems for all their work to move Montgomery County to the next level of service with electronic filing.”

Attorneys can shift from a traditional paper-based document to a technology-based electronic filing system using the Judiciary’s automated system.

“So many here at the court and around the state have worked so hard to get us to this day. I applaud the extraordinary efforts of everyone who worked tirelessly to prepare for the launch of electronic filing in Montgomery County,” said Judge James A. Bonifant, administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. “This technology expansion makes the filing process more modern and expedient, while helping the local courts to better serve the public and community.”

View more information here: mdcourts.gov/mdec/efiling.