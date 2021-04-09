Montgomery County kicks off #PloggingChallenge for Earth Month

MCDOT organized more than 5,000 volunteers to help keep 480 road segments litter free

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — To celebrate Earth Month, Montgomery County is kicking off the Plogging Challenge.

Plogging means picking up litter while walking or jogging. The idea is to maintain a clean and healthy environment. It also keeps pollutants out of storm drains, local streams and, eventually, the Potomac and Patuxent Rivers.

To join the challenge, just simply take a photo while plogging, post on social media and tag @mygreenmc on Instagram. The challenge will run from April 1 through June 30.

The challenge is in partnership with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and Montgomery Parks. In the past, MCDOT organized more than 5,000 volunteers to help keep 480 road segments litter-free.