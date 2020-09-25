Montgomery County joins Federal lawsuit against raising legal citizenship fees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has joined 33 other cities and counties across the U.S. in a Federal Lawsuit Against Raising Citizenship Fees.

County Executive Marc Elrich announced that Montgomery County would be joining the lawsuit against a new United States Citizenship and Immigration Services policy that would make it more expensive for eligible residents to apply for naturalization.

Starting October 2, the cost of applying for naturalization will increase from $725 to $1,200. The new policy would also eliminate the fee waiver for almost all low-income residents. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement:

“U.S. citizenship should not be limited to those who can afford to pay. We should be doing everything in our power to welcome new citizens, not put roadblocks in their path.” Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive

Approximately 56,000 residents in Montgomery county are eligible for U.S. citizenship.