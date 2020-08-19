Montgomery County investigating reports of possible COVID-19 cases at private school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway after reports of unconfirmed COVID-19 cases and exposure among staff at a Montgomery County private school, county officials confirmed Wednesday. This comes just a few weeks before the school’s doors are set to open.

“We are conducting an investigation to find out more information to confirm that there are cases there. We were made aware of social media conversations around it and we are looking into it,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County’s chief health officer.

Dr. Gayles said the school did not bring the matter to the attention of local health officials.

At this time, WDVM is not naming the school in question because the cases and/or exposure have not yet been confirmed by the county.

Pending litigation isn’t making the return to schools any easier either. Even after the county rescinded its order to close non-public schools earlier this month, the lawsuits in response to the order are still active.

“Myself and the county are being sued for the order that we put into place. That lawsuit has not been dismissed and is still active as of today,” said Dr. Gayles during a media briefing Wednesday.

Though state orders say the county cant keep private schools from opening, Dr. Gayles says the county is ready and able to take emergency action if there’s an outbreak at a non public school upon or after reopening.

“We will take whatever necessary action we need to take from a public health perspective to mitigate further transmission and public health risk, as allowed through state regulations and laws that are in place,” said Dr. Gayles.

