Montgomery County initiative launched to reimagine school safety and student well-being

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A new inter-agency program was announced Friday to address student health and support within Montgomery County Public Schools.

The “Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative,” will have a committee devoted to reforming safety within Montgomery County Public Schools. It will be chaired by representatives from the county’s police department, health department, and school system — including some students.

“This is our moment to address some of these underlying issues,” County Executive Marc Elrich said. “… This is our chance to do something.”

The collaborative committee will recommend different forms of safety policy for the school system and the county. Topics of discussion include transitioning police out of schools and increasing student access to mental health workers.

Councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice said their recently introduced task force will work with this committee as they seek to increase support resources.

“There will be more school psychologists, there will be more social workers, there will be more counselors,” Jawando said. “That will come out of this process. It’s a historic day for the county.”

“We know that our students and our schools have evolved, and so our programs need to evolve to make sure we’re still supporting their needs,” Rice said.

The committee will provide a preliminary report with recommendations to the County Executive and the interim Superintendent of Schools on June 15 and a final report by September 30.