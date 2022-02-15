Montgomery County indoor mask mandate set to expire February 21

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After Washington D.C. rolled back its indoor mask requirements, Montgomery County residents were wondering if the county would follow suit. The County Council spoke on the matter on Tuesday and announced that they aim to loosen the indoor mask mandate on Feb. 21.

While COVID-19 numbers are down, the council says they would rather wait another week and collaborate with health officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I know there have been some questions from some to lift the mask mandate earlier, we feel that one more week will allow us, just one more week to help ensure that we’re far enough removed from the Omicron Variant,” said Montgomery Council President Gabe Albornoz.

Governor Hogan also announced the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will end next week.



“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” said Governor Hogan. “In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s