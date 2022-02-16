Montgomery County indoor mask mandate is ending but schools will continue to mask for now

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — While the indoor mask mandate in Montgomery County expires next week, the future of masks in MCPS is still up for debate.

Last week Gov. Larry Hogan wrote to the Maryland State Board of Education to rescind its mask mandate. The Board is scheduled to discuss the mandate at its next meeting, and MCPS says they will wait to hear first what the state’s guidance is. But they also will continue to look at their own policies and local health metrics.

The state board has already approved “off-ramps” to school mask policies to allow local school boards to lift their mandate and Montgomery County’s high vaccination rate meets one of those criteria.

“There are other metrics that we need to look at and have those conversations with MCPS outside of that to make sure it’s a safe and equitable transition from wearing a mask,” said Acting Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers. “Some jurisdictions are looking at the impact that it may have on students who have chronic illnesses.

The State Board of Education’s meeting is on Feb. 22 to discuss the statewide school mask mandate.