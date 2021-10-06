Montgomery County increases public transparency regarding settlement agreements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery Council unanimously approved a bill to increase public transparency regarding settlement agreements entered into by the county.

The goal is to strengthen community relations and allow residents to put their trust in the government. This bill will make sure all residents see exactly what’s going on in the county.

Bill 19-21 will give residents more information on how the County operates and how taxpayer dollars are used. According to the council, it will require the County Attorney will be required to submit to the County Council and publish on the county’s website a written report on certain settlement agreements by Oct. 1 of each year. Residents will be able to see and track all settlements.

“I am pleased that this legislation will require annual public reporting on settlement agreements and prohibit non-disclosure agreements. I thank my colleagues for their support on this and other bills to provide more information regarding how the County operates and how taxpayer dollars are used,” said Councilmember Jawando.

The Council staff report for Bill 19-21 can be viewed here.