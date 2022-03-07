MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will increase their Ride-On bus service beginning March 13, allowing them to run at 86 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Ride-On Fex, Ride On extRa, and Flash, the rapid transit bus line servicing U-S 29, will all resume service.

Additionally, Ride On buses will increase service on routes 9, 14, 20, 30, 43, 56, 61, 63 and 100, and more.

MCDOT said the Ride-On bus service will remain free until July 2.

“Restoring our bus services is a priority and our service levels are moving in the right direction,” said MCDOT Division Chief of Transit Services Dan Hibbert.

MCDOT is actively hiring new operators offering paid CDL license training, a competitive benefits package and ongoing professional development opportunities. Potential applicants can get more information and apply here. Search “bus” or “operator” under the job search tab.