Montgomery County hosts virtual seminars on mental health

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County hosted a virtual seminar Wednesday, focused on mental health and wellness during the ongoing pandemic.

The session is part of a series and and devoted to open conversations about grieving and loss.

Sarah Moore with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services led the discussion on various coping mechanisms and common stressors people are likely feeling from this past year.

Moore says the number one thing people can remember is they have control over their own behavior and attitude.

“You can’t control what anybody else will do, but you can certainly control what you do,” Moore said. “That’s very important because if you’re able to control your behavior and your attitude, then that goes a long way in terms of, ‘how am I going to stay positive and feel better during this situation.'”

The bi-weekly program seeks to provide resources to people of all ages, especially those who may have limited access to mental health coverage.