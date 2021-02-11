Montgomery County hosts virtual climate youth town hall

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A virtual panel was hosted Thursday evening with local high school and college students to discuss Montgomery County’s Climate Action Plan (CAP).

The County’s CAP was first drafted in December 2020 and includes over 80 recommendations regarding clean energy, transportation, carbon emissions and more.

The recommendations will help the county reach its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 80% by the year 2027 and by 100% by the year 2035.

“This is probably front and center to the survival of this planet,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. “And the survival of us in the ways that we recognize.”

Montgomery College student Teresa Doley said she appreciates the CAP having considerations for any social justice and equity implications for each of the county’s recommendations.

“The Climate Action Plan aims to put forth climate actions that reflect the county’s diversity and ensures that these actions are tailored to the needs of all its residents, in particular those most vulnerable to climate change,” Doley said. “The Climate Action Plan makes me proud to be a citizen of Montgomery County and I hope other counties will follow suit in the near future.”

The county’s climate leadership team is expected to host more forums and is hosting another panel with business leaders on February 19.

The CAP is currently taking feedback from the community and is expected to be finalized by spring 2021.

