Montgomery County hosts socially-distant volunteer week in honor of MLK

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to the community, Montgomery County’s Volunteer Center holds a day of service on the holiday each year.

This year, MLK Day of Service has extended to MLK Week of Service, as COVID-19 keeps volunteers away from in-person service projects.

The Montgomery County Volunteer Center is offering projects and opportunities to give back from home. Making toys for service dogs, writing letters to veterans, and crafting blankets for hospital patients are just some of the things volunteers can do from afar to participate this week.

The center says this year more people are able to get involved than in years past.

“The community really looks forward to this event every single year, we get thousands of people who come out. An unintended, unexpected benefit of needing to go virtual is instead of getting together for one day for two hours, we can do it for a whole week,” said Melissa Jackson Cannon of the Montgomery County Volunteer Center.



You don’t have to live in Montgomery County to sign up, Cannon says anyone can participate and give back from home. Here’s a link to sign up.