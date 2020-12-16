Montgomery County hospitals prepare to receive vaccine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across the region have started vaccinating healthcare workers for COVID-19, as shipments of the heavily sought after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine makes its way to the front lines.

In Montgomery County, Holy Cross Health’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Yancy Phillips says he’s hopeful the hospital will receive their shipment of vaccines on Wednesday or Thursday. Holy Cross Health operates two hospitals in Montgomery County, one in Silver Spring and one in Germantown.

They hope to proceed with a trial vaccination clinic held Friday before efforts ramp up over the next two weeks.

Dr. Phillips says there will be a tiered system for vaccine prioritization. Those in the first tier will receive the vaccine in this first round. Staff placement into tiers was dependent on a number of factors, including the frequency at which that staff member interacts with patients.

Staff within each tier were placed into random order so that no one staff member within a tier had a better chance at receiving the vaccine first, Dr. Phillips explains.

Even though most staff are receiving the vaccine, Dr. Phillips says they aren’t letting their guard down at Holy Cross’ hospitals.

“Whether they get vaccinated or not, that’s not going to change their assignment here. It doesn’t change their requirement to wear PPE on the job. We’re going to be masking and doing all of this into next year, and probably well beyond that,” he said.

Those working in the hospital have a choice in whether or not they will receive the vaccine.

Dr. Phillips says in-house survey results show about 80 percent of hospital staff plan to accept the vaccine when it is offered to them.