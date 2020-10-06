Montgomery County honors Latinx Heroes who volunteered during pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by representing Latin heroes who worked tirelessly to provide hope during the pandemic.

It’s the county council’s 7th annual commemoration hosted by councilmember’s Nancy Navarro, Gabe Albornoz, and Council President Sidney Katz. This year the council shared a virtual celebration called “Latinx Heroes: leading, healing, and providing hope during the pandemic, which honors leaders in the area who work in medicine, cleaning and maintenance, and nonprofits. According to the U.S. Census, Montgomery County’s Hispanic and Latino population represents more than 20 percent of the county`s total population, that’s more than half of Montgomery County`s Latino residents are foreign-born, and more than 80 percent speak Spanish at home.

“Our county is truly a microcosm of our nations changing demographics and it’s important that we celebrate our shared heritage by recognizing the valuable contributions that the Latin American community makes across our county,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Data shows more than 207,500 residents are of Latin descent from countries like El Salvador, Peru, and Mexico just to name a few.