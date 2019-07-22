Montgomery County homes damaged by rough storms

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Residents across several Bethesda and Potomac neighborhoods are cleaning up after Sunday night’s storms.

Multiple homes were hit by falling trees and branches, causing significant damage. Several families remain displaced from their homes. Crews also worked to restore power lines early Monday morning and clear debris from roadways. Some residents say they were just missed by the impact of the storm.

“The wind swirled around, it was quite frightening. In my case, I heard something hit part of the house, but it wasn’t until this morning that I found the big branch lying in my driveway,” said Nancy Renault, a 45-year resident of the neighborhood. The branch just barely missed her car and her house.

Residents were also concerned about the possible impacts of Monday’s weather, following Sunday’s storms.