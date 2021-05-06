Montgomery County highlights efforts to feed elderly with senior meals program

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Food insecurity has been a growing issue since the pandemic began. Montgomery County is highlighting a local meal delivery program to be sure senior citizens are able to eat.

Since seniors have been hit hard by COVID-19, the county’s Recreation Department is delivering boxes of food seniors who are unable to leave their homes. Many seniors not only face food insecurity but also isolation and loneliness.

“183,000 meals, and those meals are important to people. … A lot of people, for a large part of this time, weren’t going out at all,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.