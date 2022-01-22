Montgomery County high school student being held without bond following school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old Magruder High School student faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder after shooting and critically injuring another student on Friday afternoon.

Steven Alston Jr., an 11th-grade student, faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor. He will also be charged as an adult and is currently being held without bond.

Alston Jr. shot and critically injured a 15-year-old male student who was found shortly before 1 p.m. in a bathroom at Magruder High School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue provided medical assistance to the student who was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Police say the victim is still in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A press release from the Montgomery County Police Department explained that a privately manufactured firearm, or a ghost gun, was found inside the school, which is believed to be the gun Alston Jr. used. The press release also stated that there is no evidence to suggest that Alston Jr. was targeting anyone else in the school aside from the sole victim.

Montgomery County Police explained that this is an active and ongoing investigation.