Montgomery County health officials urge those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Experts say for younger people this is especially important because they are seeing more hospitalizations in residents ages 20 to 30.

According to the Montgomery County Health and Human Services, in the past week, there have been 674 new COVID-19 cases. Along with eleven hospitalizations, and four deaths.

The county says they are at a substantial transmission rate, however, over 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and the county will be administering third doses for immunocompromised individuals.

“People should talk to their health care provider if they feel that their medical condition falls within this category and whether or not additional doses are appropriate for them. The immunocompromised would include those individuals who are 12 years old and receive a Pfizer vaccine or those individuals who are 18 or older can see a Madonna vaccine,” said James Bridgers, deputy health officer with the Montgomery County.

Experts strongly urge those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and social distance