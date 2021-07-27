Montgomery County health officials urge residents who are not vaccinated to take precaution

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Health officials reported new cases of COVID-19, and they are seeing a higher percentage of new cases in the younger population.

In the past month Montgomery County confirmed over 600 new cases of COVID-19 and this past weekend there were 51 new cases and one death reported.

For those who are not vaccinated, health officials are seeing a rise in hospitalizations, mainly in groups twenty-forty years old. Officials say with the new delta variant making its way throughout the country, they urge residents to get vaccinated.

“From the public health perspective, we’ve been clear in support that unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face coverings. As the number of cases increases and community transmission levels increase, we want to make sure people are safe and we encourage residents to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Public Health Official.

Experts are reminding the public that vaccines are free and you don’t need insurance.