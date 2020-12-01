Montgomery County health officials predict “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is taking a closer look at the potential for tighter COVID-19 restrictions, as officials expect to see a “significant increase” in cases in coming days and weeks.

County health officials say five of the county’s six intensive care units (ICUs) have fallen into the COVID-19 red zone, alongside a recent jump in hospital and emergency room visits.

On Tuesday, Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said he’s “extremely concerned” about what may come as a result of recent holiday gatherings.

“All of the indicators that I have seen so far, and our team has seen so far, leads us to believe that we will see a significant increase in cases and an increase in our hospital utilizations. In the absence of further restrictions, we will run out of space in our hospitals regardless of our efforts to address that,” said Dr. Gayles.

Montgomery County added 505 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. It marks the second-most positive cases the county has reported on a single day and the most since the month of May.