Montgomery County Health Officer and local experts discuss the state of adolescent sexual health

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, the Midatlantic AIDS Education and Training Center and other local experts discussed the state of adolescent sexual health.

Montgomery County has an HIV epidemic, and this webinar is a part of the initiative to reduce new HIV infections in the county by 90% by 2030.

Emily Brown, program manager of Ending the HIV Epidemic at Montgomery County Public Health Services, said, “We have about 4000 people living with HIV in Montgomery County, 135 diagnosed in 2019, that’s the last year we have accurate data. And young people over the past five years or so make up about a third of those diagnosed with HIV. But they’re likely to not know their status.”

“Let’s Talk HIV” is the title of the sexual health youth webinar that educates young people about factors that affect young adults’ access to sexual health services. The webinar specifically focuses on LGBTQ+ youth, youth of color and systems-involved youth.

Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer, said, “We’re trying to make sure that all of the people who are elected officials or policymakers across the board have the data to highlight those gaps and underscore why we need more policy and more resources.”

