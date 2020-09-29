Montgomery County health leaders react to Trump’s rapid testing announcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon the distribution of over 150 million rapid coronavirus tests to states across the country.

Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said both county and state health leaders were surprised by the President’s announcement. When asked if there were plans for the tests, he said they found out Monday with everyone else, so there’s no plan yet for how or where the tests would be used locally.

During a Tuesday morning briefing with the Montgomery County Council, Dr. Gayles explained what he says are some common misconceptions about rapid testing.

“Rapid testing is a great mechanism to identify cases quickly. However, it still requires a confirmatory PCR-based test after you get your initial result. We have requested or required a PCR component to confirm positives and also to confirm a negative before we relax the provisions,” said Dr. Gayles.



He also added that the county is looking into multiple vendors to help with additional wide-scale rapid testing going forward.

