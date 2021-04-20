Montgomery County has multiple cities on ‘Most diverse cities in U.S.’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — When it comes to diversity, some parts of our area continue to take the lead. According to the popular site Wallethub, two areas in Montgomery County are listed in the top ten spots this year.

Gaithersburg ranks six and Silver Spring ranks seven in the 10 ten diverse cities in the U.S. additionally Germantown makes number 12 and Rockville is 34 on the list out of 100. In the county, some areas have a higher number of minority students, that’s why the council passed a racial equity and social justice policy to eliminate disparities.

Houston Texas ranks number one on the list.