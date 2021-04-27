Montgomery County has a new circuit court clerk

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has a newly appointed circuit court clerk.

This change comes after previous clerk Barbara Meiklejohn retired early this year. Karen Bushell started serving as clerk in early April. She was appointed to fill in for the rest of Meiklejohns term but says she plans to run for a full term next year. Bushell has 20 years of experience with the Maryland judiciary system in Montgomery County. She also worked for Judges Katherine Savage and nelson Rupp.

The new clerk’s main role is to serve as an independent record keeper or court files and much more. The clerk’s office issues about 15,000 business licenses each year

“I look forward to doing my job and doing it well and serving the people of Montgomery County, the citizens, the litigants, the attorneys, and working with the judges,” said Karen Bushell, Montgomery County Circuit Court.

