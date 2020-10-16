Montgomery County halts plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions due to uptick in cases

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As many are seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases, Montgomery County officials are not taking any chances.

Just weeks ago officials were entertaining the idea of loosening restrictions in the county or going into phase 3, but those plans have been halted. The county has seen a slight increase from anywhere between 50 and 150 positive cases per day, which is considered high risk. Officials are now looking into the cause of the recent uptick in cases by contact tracing. New plans will probably put a hold on opening venues for live performances, sports activities, and lowering the capacity in restaurants.

“We might look at reducing outdoor dining to 25 percent of capacity from 50 percent of capacity just to help deal with that,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Elrich also says the county will look into air filtration systems to improve the quality of air indoors. Anywhere below 35 cases a day would be considered low risk.